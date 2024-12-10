LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Nuseirat, Rafah, Jabaliya | Bloodiest Year for Journalists – Day 431

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded overnight, as Israeli forces targeted Rafah, Nuseirat, and Jabaliya, located in southern, central, and northern Gaza respectively.
Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists reported that 2024 was a particularly bloody year for media professionals, with Gaza accounting for over half of the death toll.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Injured by Shelling in Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured when Israeli drones bombed citizens east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
25 Killed in Beit Hanoun
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured or missing in the occupation’s bombing of a residential building in Beit Hanoun.
In a horrific massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Izbat Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, 25 members of the Al-Kahlout family have been slaughtered and therefore removed from the civil registry. pic.twitter.com/gAZgBhlrUK
— Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 10, 2024
Hamas Condemns PA's Execution of Palestinian Citien
HAMAS: The execution of Rebhi Shalabi by the Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank is a heinous crime that crosses all red lines.
Palestinian Killed in Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN: A Palestinian fisherman was killed by the fire of the occupation forces west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Most Dangerous Israeli Ground Invasion
AL-MAYADEEN: We are facing the most dangerous Israeli ground invasion in Syria, with Israeli forces stationed in the Quneitra Governorate building.
Netanyahu to Testify in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at a court in Tel Aviv to appear in corruption cases. The hearing will be held before a panel of three judges in a courtroom at the Tel Aviv District Court, after being moved from Jerusalem for security reasons.
Massacre in Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: At least 20 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli raid on Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.
Two Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city.
Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Al-Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries from Israeli drone fire on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Seven Killed in Nuseirat
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/nwbfqNnJaw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 10, 2024
104 Journalists Killed in 2024, More than Half in Gaza
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF JOURNALISTS: The International Federation of Journalists said in a report published Tuesday that 2024 was a “particularly bloody year,” with 104 journalists killed around the world, more than half of them in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu to Testify for First Time
NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify on Tuesday for the first time since his corruption trial began more than four years ago.
Death Toll Rises in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll rose to 7 following an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
◾ تغطية صحفية : ارتفاع عدد الشــهداء إلى 7 وعدد من الجرحى في قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة خليفة في مخيم 1 بالنصيرات وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/jpKY72dBlC
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 10, 2024
Three Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Blows Up Houses in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential homes west of Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza.
