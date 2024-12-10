LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Nuseirat, Rafah, Jabaliya | Bloodiest Year for Journalists – Day 431

December 10, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded overnight, as Israeli forces targeted Rafah, Nuseirat, and Jabaliya, located in southern, central, and northern Gaza respectively. 

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists reported that 2024 was a particularly bloody year for media professionals, with Gaza accounting for over half of the death toll.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Dec 10, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured by Shelling in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured when Israeli drones bombed citizens east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

25 Killed in Beit Hanoun

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured or missing in the occupation’s bombing of a residential building in Beit Hanoun.

Tue, Dec 10, 4:01 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Condemns PA's Execution of Palestinian Citien

HAMAS: The execution of Rebhi Shalabi by the Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank is a heinous crime that crosses all red lines.

Tue, Dec 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Nuseirat

AL-MAYADEEN: A Palestinian fisherman was killed by the fire of the occupation forces west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Most Dangerous Israeli Ground Invasion

AL-MAYADEEN: We are facing the most dangerous Israeli ground invasion in Syria, with Israeli forces stationed in the Quneitra Governorate building.

Tue, Dec 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Testify in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at a court in Tel Aviv to appear in corruption cases. The hearing will be held before a panel of three judges in a courtroom at the Tel Aviv District Court, after being moved from Jerusalem for security reasons.

Tue, Dec 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Beit Hanoun

AL-JAZEERA: At least 20 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli raid on Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries from Israeli drone fire on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Nuseirat

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera):  Seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

104 Journalists Killed in 2024, More than Half in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF JOURNALISTS: The International Federation of Journalists said in a report published Tuesday that 2024 was a “particularly bloody year,” with 104 journalists killed around the world, more than half of them in the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Testify for First Time

NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify on Tuesday for the first time since his corruption trial began more than four years ago.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll rose to 7 following an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 10, 9:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Houses in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential homes west of Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza.

