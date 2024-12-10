LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Nuseirat, Rafah, Jabaliya | Bloodiest Year for Journalists – Day 431

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

