LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Daraj – US Aggression on Yemen – Soldiers Killed in Rafah Day438

December 17, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least ten Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli massacre in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

Two soldiers were killed when a building collapsed after being targeted by the Palestinian Resistance in Rafah.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,028 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,692 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: No Palestinian State

SMOTRICH:

We will continue to work to strengthen our grip throughout Israel and will not allow the Arabs to separate Gush Etzion from Jerusalem.

We will not allow the Arabs to establish a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two soldiers were killed and five others were injured when a building collapsed on Israeli army forces after it was targeted by the resistance in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Ten Killed in Al-Daraj

AL-JAZEERA:  The death toll resulting from an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City has risen to ten, including women and children.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

March in Tulkarm in Support of Jenin Battalion

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hundreds demonstrated in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank, in support of the Palestinian resistance and the Jenin Battalion, and to demand an end to the security operation carried out by the Palestinian Authority against the resistance fighters in Jenin camp.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Power Outage at Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the power was cut off at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, due to repeated bombing by the occupation’s Quadcopter drones.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Planted Explosive Barrels next to Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces planted 3 explosive robots around Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. 

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

US Aggression on Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: The American aggression targeted the Al-Ardi complex in the capital, Sana’a.

Tue, Dec 17, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli shelling targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City, leaving 8 martyrs and a number of wounded.

