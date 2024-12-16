Striking the Headquarters – Resistance Roundup – Day 437

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Quds Brigades targeted An Israeli Merkava tank in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp. It also published scenes of artillery shelling against an Israeli occupation command and control headquarters.

On the 347th day of the Israeli genocidal wars on Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the vicinity of Abu Hussein schools, in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, on Monday, the military media in the Al-Quds Brigades published scenes documenting the artillery entrenchment carried out against the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation army in the center of Jabaliya refugee camp.

On Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, sniped an Israeli soldier in the eastern parts of Jabaliya Al-Balad.

#بالفيديو | سرايا #القدس تعرض مشاهد من الاستحكام المدفعي على مقر قيادة وسيطرة تابع للعدو الصهيوني وسط مخيم #جباليا شمال قطاع #غزة. pic.twitter.com/ymi6tcCB1D — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) December 16, 2024

In turn, the forces of Omar al-Qasim, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine – a socialist movement – targeted gatherings of Israeli forces stationed in the vicinity of Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

The Saika Forces, the military wing of the Fatah Al-Intifada movement, targeted with 60mm mortar shells the Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Fawz Mosque in the Saftawi area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,028 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,962 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)