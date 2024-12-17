Spirits of Nasrallah, Sinwar Alive – Khamenei Says Resistance Will Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized on Tuesday that the belief held by the United States, the Israeli occupation, and some of their allies regarding the supposed demise of the Resistance in the region is “completely wrong.”

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian women in Tehran, Khamenei reiterated that the Resistance continues to thrive despite immense challenges and setbacks.

“Some people imagined that the resistance in the region has ended after what was done in Syria and the crimes committed by the Zionist entity and the United States,” he said. “But they are very wrong.”

Khamenei invoked the enduring legacy of figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar, affirming that their contributions to the Resistance persist despite their physical absence.

Pictures of the Islamic revolution leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah al-Zahraa (PBUH), in Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiya, thousands of women and girls from across the country came to meet the leader pic.twitter.com/IJuxCvuVuS — 🇮🇷 Rydro ☫ عباس 🕋⚔ (@Rydro313) December 17, 2024

“Their martyrdom did not remove them from the scene, but only removed their physical presence. Their spirits remain, their thinking continues, and their path will continue,” he said.

The Iranian leader highlighted Gaza’s resilience amid relentless Israeli aggression.

“Gaza is subjected to daily attacks and is offering martyrs, yet it is steadfast and resisting, and Lebanon is also resisting,” he remarked.

He further dismissed Israeli attempts to encircle the Lebanese Hezbollah via Syria as futile.

External Powers

In a speech last week, Khamenei also addressed the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region, accusing the United States and Israel of orchestrating the war in Syria.

He said that the events in Syria were directed by American and Israeli command centers and implicated a neighboring country in aiding their efforts.

“This neighboring country played an overt role in the events in Syria and continues to do so, as is evident to all,” Khamenei stated. “The primary force behind the conspiracy, the planning, and the command centers were in America and the Zionist entity.”

He criticized the foreign occupation of Syrian territories, denouncing the actions of external actors seeking to advance their own agendas.

“It is certain that these attackers, each with their own goals, are seeking to occupy land in northern or southern Syria,” he remarked, while accusing the United States of launching airstrikes on Syrian infrastructure to strengthen Israel’s position in the region.

Power of the Resistance

Khamenei painted a vision of an ever-growing Resistance movement, strengthened by adversity and committed to countering U.S. and Israeli dominance in the region. “The more pressure it faces, the stronger it becomes. The more crimes committed against it, the greater its legitimacy,” he explained.

“The power of the Resistance will expand further than ever before, encompassing the entire region,” Khamenei affirmed. He assured his audience that any efforts to weaken the movement or Iran’s influence would ultimately fail. “Those who naively think that weakening the Resistance will weaken Iran do not understand what Resistance means. Iran is strong and resilient, and it will only grow stronger,” he declared.

Concluding his remarks, Khamenei reiterated the Resistance’s determination to drive foreign forces out of the region. “Resistance means confronting the United States in the region, where the peoples refuse to be enslaved by the Americans,” he said. “With God’s blessing, strength, and power, the Resistance Front will drive the Americans out of the region.”

With these words, Khamenei solidified Iran’s commitment to supporting the Resistance against external domination, signaling that the battle for sovereignty and justice in the region is far from over.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)