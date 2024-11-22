LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Gaza, Lebanon Continue | Clashes near Khiam – Day 413

Israel continued to carry out strikes in both Gaza and Lebanon, killing and wounding scores of civilians.
Clashes were reported near Khiam between Hezbollah and invading Israeli forces, which have been trying for days to penetrate the town.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,056 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,268 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Clashes near Khiam
AL-AQSA TV: Clashes are taking place on the outskirts of the town of Khiam and the eastern sector of southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, which has been trying for days to penetrate the town
Israeli Raids on Tyre
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Aitat in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Slovenia Pledges to Respect ICC Arrest Warrants
SLOVENIA’S PM: Slovenia will respect and fully comply with arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court on Thursday for leaders of Israel and Hamas.
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Forces in Central Gaza
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, bombed an Israeli occupation army command center in Jhar Al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Metulla
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Metulla in the Galilee Finger.
Israel Rejects France's Role in Settlement with Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: Israel insists that France not be part of the settlement agreement with Lebanon or the international committee.
IRGC Commander Comments on ICC Arrest Warrants
IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:
The decision of the International Court to consider Israeli leaders war criminals is a victory for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.
The countries of the world, especially the Islamic countries, must cut off military and economic supplies to Israel.
Orban Will Invite Netanyahu to Hungary
AL-JAZEERA: In a move that reflects his determination not to comply with the decisions of the International Criminal Court, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he would invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, adding that he would ensure that the arrest warrant issued by the court against Netanyahu would not be implemented.
Two Bodies Recovered in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of two martyrs from the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Tent for Displaced People in Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: Three people, including two girls, were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing that targeted a tent housing displaced people in Al Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids Target Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA:
An Israeli army drone launched a raid on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
The Israeli army issued orders to evacuate the Ma’shouq and Burj al-Shamali areas in the Tyre district in south Lebanon in preparation for bombing them.
Israel bombed Naqoura, in south Lebanon, with incendiary bombs.
