15 Soldiers Killed – Resistance Roundup – Day 412

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The major Israeli military onslaught against northern Gaza continues to run to the same obstacle: the Resistance.

Since October 5, the Israeli military has implemented the General’s Plan to the letter with the hope of finally subduing northern Gaza, but continues to fail.

They have carried out mass slaughter, pushed tens of thousands of people back and forth between various parts of the north, targeted civilian shelter,s and starved the population, yet resistance continues.

Today, Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters were able to clash with a foot force of 15 Israeli soldiers, ‘finishing them off’ from zero distance in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

For many weeks, Beit Lahia has been the center of the Israeli campaign of extermination, but also of Palestinian resistance.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades reported that its fighters struck with mortar shells a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp, also in northern Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, bombarded enemy forces stationed in the Netzarim axis with heavy mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell near the Al-Saftawi area, west of Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip. “Our fighters clashed with a zionist infantry force consisting of 15 soldiers and eliminated them from point-blank distance in the Beit Lahia Square area, northern Gaza Strip.”

Qassam vs IDF in Beit Lahiya: part 2 of the operation dedicated to Qassam's fallen Beit Lahiya Battalion commander Wael Rajab (Abu Suhaib) killed early in the war; SVD sniper op vs four dismounted IDF soldiers. [Qassam Brigades 20/11] pic.twitter.com/z7TrZvWO5I — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) November 21, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“In coordination with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, we bombarded zionist soldiers and the Abu Arayban site on the Netzarim axis with a barrage of heavy mortar shells. “Using standard 60mm caliber mortar shells, we bombarded a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles who had invaded the vicinity of the Jabalia Services Club in the middle of Jabalia camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, with a rocket barrage, today 21-11-2024: “- In east of the city of Khiam, at 7:30 am. – At the Hadbat al-Ajl site, north of the Kfar Yuval settlement, at 8:30 am. – At the Al-Amra Gate, south of the city of Khiam, at 8:30 am – In east of the city of Khiam, for the second time, at 11:10 am. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, 21-11-2024, with a rocket barrage.

These are Israeli tanks in southern Lebanon after a clash with Hezbollah forces. pic.twitter.com/aUQlRRk7u8 — Gaza Under Attack_🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) November 20, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:00 am, Thursday 21-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Haifa Naval Base (belonging to the Israeli Navy, and includes a fleet of missile boats and submarines) 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, north of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack, at 07:30 am, Thursday 21-11-2024, with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam and hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam, for the third time, with a rocket barrage, at 1:00 PM today, Thursday 21-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance: – Targeted the Israeli early warning site (a main intelligence gathering center affiliated with the 210th Golan Division) on the summit of Jabal Al-Sheikh in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a rocket barrage, at 01:15 pm on Thursday 21-11-2024. – Confronted an Israeli Hermes 900 drone in the airspace of the western sector with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace, at 1:20 pm on Thursday 21-11-2024. – Targeted the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the second time, with a barrage of rockets, at 1:45 pm on Thursday, 21-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam, for the fourth time, with a rocket barrage, at 1:45 pm today, Thursday 21-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 pm, Thursday 21-11-2024, targeted for the first time, the Hatzor Air Base (a main air wing containing a qualified reconnaissance formation and squadrons of warplanes) located 150 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of the city of Asdod, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

🇮🇷| NEW – Iran’s Special Envoy, Ali Larijani, says: “Hezbollah has not yet used its special capabilities, once they use it, the situation will undergo a substantial change. This is probably why our adversaries are so keen on reaching a ceasefire agreement.” pic.twitter.com/8chWkZUWu6 — Arya – آریا (@AryJeay) November 21, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:15 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Metula with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:15 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the southern outskirts of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:30 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Ein Zeitim base with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:15 PM, 21/11/2024, for the fifth time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:25 PM, 21/11/2024, for the sixth time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:25 PM, 21/11/2024, for the seventh time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiam with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance: – At 04:00 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Wadi Al-Asafir, south of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. – At 06:00 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Manara with with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:00 PM, 21/11/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yi’ron with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)