LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Gaza Hits Nirim | Progress in Ceasefire Talks | Airstrikes on Yemen – Day 638

July 7, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
A missile from Gaza hit the Nirim settlement, producing material damage. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The army confirmed material damage after a rocket from southern Gaza struck the Israeli settlement of Nirim. 

Meanwhile, an Israeli source told I24 News that there is a push to make significant progress on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal within the next 24 hours.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,418 and injured 136,261 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, Jul 7, 1:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Official: Strikes Will Only Strengthen Our Support for Gaza

YEMENI MEDIA: A senior member of the Ansarallah Political Council stated that Israel’s continued attacks on Yemeni infrastructure “will only strengthen our people’s resolve to support Gaza.”

Mon, Jul 7, 1:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: We Are Very Close to a Deal on Gaza

TRUMP: Speaking late Sunday night, US President Donald Trump said there was a “very high chance” of reaching a deal with Hamas soon that would secure the release of a large number of hostages. “We are very close,” he said.

Mon, Jul 7, 1:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Yemeni Media: Israeli Aggression Targets Hodeidah City

YEMENI MEDIA: Israeli strikes were actively targeting the city of Hodeidah on Yemen’s western coast.

Mon, Jul 7, 1:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Confirms Airstrikes on Yemeni Ports

ISRAELI ARMY: The army reiterated its intention to bomb Yemeni infrastructure, including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, citing alleged hostile activity linked to the Ansarallah.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Threatens Strikes on Yemeni Ports

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced plans to carry out airstrikes on Yemen’s ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, citing “military activity in the area.” It also confirmed issuing an evacuation order for the Hodeidah power station.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

US Official: Gaza Aid and Israeli Deployment Still Under Negotiation

WALL STREET JOURNAL: A US official told the Wall Street Journal that negotiations must still resolve issues regarding Israeli troop deployment in Gaza, aid quantities, and delivery mechanisms—demands previously raised by Hamas.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Acknowledges Damage in Nirim Rocket Strike

ISRAELI ARMY: The army confirmed material damage after a rocket from southern Gaza struck the Israeli settlement of Nirim. Israeli media said it was the seventh such rocket fired since the beginning of July.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Leaders Outline Conditions for Truce

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian resistance groups told Al-Jazeera that the likelihood of a truce has increased, though they expect Israeli reluctance on key points. They believe mediators can bridge the gaps through indirect negotiations.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

BRICS Summit Condemns Israeli Violations in Gaza

BRICS: The closing statement of the BRICS summit condemned Israel’s resumed attacks on Gaza, its obstruction of aid, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war. It called for good-faith negotiations for an immediate ceasefire.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Killed Near Aid Distribution Point in Central Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza. Others were wounded.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Witkoff: Momentum Building toward a Gaza Deal

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: US envoy Steve Witkoff said at a New York event that the situation is moving in a “positive direction,” praising Qatar’s role and expressing hope the war would soon end.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Targets Settlements and Israeli Troops in Gaza Envelope

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The armed wing of Hamas said it targeted the settlements of Nirim and Ein HaShlosha with Rajoum rockets and struck Israeli troop gatherings near al-Qarara and al-Satar north of Khan Yunis with mortar fire.

Mon, Jul 7, 12:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Source: Breakthrough Possible within 24 Hours

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli source told I24 News that there is a push to make significant progress on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal within the next 24 hours.

