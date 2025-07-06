LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Gaza Hits Nirim | Progress in Ceasefire Talks | Airstrikes on Yemen – Day 638

The army confirmed material damage after a rocket from southern Gaza struck the Israeli settlement of Nirim.
Meanwhile, an Israeli source told I24 News that there is a push to make significant progress on a prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal within the next 24 hours.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,418 and injured 136,261 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Ansarallah Official: Strikes Will Only Strengthen Our Support for Gaza
YEMENI MEDIA: A senior member of the Ansarallah Political Council stated that Israel’s continued attacks on Yemeni infrastructure “will only strengthen our people’s resolve to support Gaza.”
Trump: We Are Very Close to a Deal on Gaza
TRUMP: Speaking late Sunday night, US President Donald Trump said there was a “very high chance” of reaching a deal with Hamas soon that would secure the release of a large number of hostages. “We are very close,” he said.
Yemeni Media: Israeli Aggression Targets Hodeidah City
YEMENI MEDIA: Israeli strikes were actively targeting the city of Hodeidah on Yemen’s western coast.
Israeli Army Confirms Airstrikes on Yemeni Ports
ISRAELI ARMY: The army reiterated its intention to bomb Yemeni infrastructure, including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, citing alleged hostile activity linked to the Ansarallah.
Israeli Army Threatens Strikes on Yemeni Ports
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced plans to carry out airstrikes on Yemen’s ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, citing “military activity in the area.” It also confirmed issuing an evacuation order for the Hodeidah power station.
US Official: Gaza Aid and Israeli Deployment Still Under Negotiation
WALL STREET JOURNAL: A US official told the Wall Street Journal that negotiations must still resolve issues regarding Israeli troop deployment in Gaza, aid quantities, and delivery mechanisms—demands previously raised by Hamas.
Israeli Army Acknowledges Damage in Nirim Rocket Strike
Resistance Leaders Outline Conditions for Truce
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian resistance groups told Al-Jazeera that the likelihood of a truce has increased, though they expect Israeli reluctance on key points. They believe mediators can bridge the gaps through indirect negotiations.
BRICS Summit Condemns Israeli Violations in Gaza
BRICS: The closing statement of the BRICS summit condemned Israel’s resumed attacks on Gaza, its obstruction of aid, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war. It called for good-faith negotiations for an immediate ceasefire.
Two Palestinians Killed Near Aid Distribution Point in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza. Others were wounded.
Witkoff: Momentum Building toward a Gaza Deal
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: US envoy Steve Witkoff said at a New York event that the situation is moving in a “positive direction,” praising Qatar’s role and expressing hope the war would soon end.
Al-Qassam Targets Settlements and Israeli Troops in Gaza Envelope
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The armed wing of Hamas said it targeted the settlements of Nirim and Ein HaShlosha with Rajoum rockets and struck Israeli troop gatherings near al-Qarara and al-Satar north of Khan Yunis with mortar fire.
Israeli Source: Breakthrough Possible within 24 Hours
