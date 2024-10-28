LIVE BLOG: Siege on Northern Gaza Enters 23rd Day | Hezbollah Targets Galilee – Day 387

Massive destruction in Tyre, southern Lebanon, following Israeli raids. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces continue to besiege northern Gaza for the 23rd day, amid continued artillery shelling, particularly targeting Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and al-Zaytoun. 

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah targeted several sites in Galilee as Israeli raids on southern Lebanon continued. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Israeli Strikes on Tyre, Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Five people were killed and ten injured in an Israeli raid on the city of Tyre in the south of the country.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

South Africa to Submit Memorandum on Israel to ICJ

SOUTH AFRICAN FM: South Africa will submit its memorandum accusing Israel of genocide to the International Court of Justice.

New Forensic Evidence – South Africa to File Detailed Dossier in Genocide Case against Israel

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Intensifies Shelling in Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation artillery is intensifying its shelling of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces at Fatima Gate

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the Fatima border gate with artillery shells.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Strikes on Jabaliya, Al-Maghazi

AL-JAZEERA:

Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

A child was injured by bullets from an Israeli drone east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1850801296615383462

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Western Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens sounded in Ras al-Naqoura and other areas in the Western Galilee.

Sirens sound in Hanita and Shlomi in the Western Galilee.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Consequences of Israel's Move Will Be Painful

IRGC COMMANDER SALAMI:

The readiness of our air defenses thwarted the illegal move of the Zionist entity.

The repercussions of the Zionist entity’s move will be painful and beyond the occupation’s imagination.

The Zionist entity’s move proved its miscalculations and its inability on the battlefield in the face of the resistance.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: 15 shells were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a gathering of Palestinians in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Metulla for the Second Time

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded for the second time this morning in Metulla in the Upper Galilee.

 

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Announces New Operations

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters targeted – at dawn today – a military site of the occupation in the north of the occupied territories with drones.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Shejaiya

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering of citizens in the Shejaya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Metulla

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Metulla in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Mon, Oct 28, 9:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Target Rafah

ANADOLU AGENCY: Intensive Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas northwest of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

