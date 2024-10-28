LIVE BLOG: Siege on Northern Gaza Enters 23rd Day | Hezbollah Targets Galilee – Day 387

Israeli forces continue to besiege northern Gaza for the 23rd day, amid continued artillery shelling, particularly targeting Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and al-Zaytoun.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah targeted several sites in Galilee as Israeli raids on southern Lebanon continued.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Five Killed in Israeli Strikes on Tyre, Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Five people were killed and ten injured in an Israeli raid on the city of Tyre in the south of the country.
South Africa to Submit Memorandum on Israel to ICJ
SOUTH AFRICAN FM: South Africa will submit its memorandum accusing Israel of genocide to the International Court of Justice.
New Forensic Evidence – South Africa to File Detailed Dossier in Genocide Case against Israel
Israel Intensifies Shelling in Al-Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation artillery is intensifying its shelling of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Forces at Fatima Gate
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the Fatima border gate with artillery shells.
Israeli Strikes on Jabaliya, Al-Maghazi
AL-JAZEERA:
Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
A child was injured by bullets from an Israeli drone east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Western Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens sounded in Ras al-Naqoura and other areas in the Western Galilee.
Sirens sound in Hanita and Shlomi in the Western Galilee.
Iran: Consequences of Israel's Move Will Be Painful
IRGC COMMANDER SALAMI:
The readiness of our air defenses thwarted the illegal move of the Zionist entity.
The repercussions of the Zionist entity’s move will be painful and beyond the occupation’s imagination.
The Zionist entity’s move proved its miscalculations and its inability on the battlefield in the face of the resistance.
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Upper Galilee.
CHANNEL 12: 15 shells were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a gathering of Palestinians in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Metulla for the Second Time
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded for the second time this morning in Metulla in the Upper Galilee.
Iraqi Resistance Announces New Operations
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters targeted – at dawn today – a military site of the occupation in the north of the occupied territories with drones.
Three Killed in Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering of citizens in the Shejaya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Sirens Sound in Metulla
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Metulla in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.
Israeli Forces Target Rafah
ANADOLU AGENCY: Intensive Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas northwest of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
