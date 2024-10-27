Snippets of Resistance – Resistance Roundup – Day 387

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam continues to target and destroy Israeli military vehicles in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza despite the ongoing extermination.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that only three Hezbollah fighters were responsible for the killing of five Israeli soldiers and the wounding of 15 others, some critically, in yesterday’s attack.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that 23 soldiers and settlers were killed last week, out of 74 killed since the beginning of October. Other news outlets say that the number is much higher.

Israeli Army Radio said that a large number of the wounded in the truck ramming north of Tel Aviv on Sunday are soldiers. The reason behind this is that the truck, which collided with a bus near a passenger terminal, was next to the Glilot military base, which also houses the Mossad headquarters.

Al-Qassam continues to target and destroy Israeli military vehicles in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza despite the ongoing extermination and total destruction being carried out by the Israeli army.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting a number of enemy soldiers inside a building and targeting them with a TBG shell east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni military which is affiliated with the Ansarallah movement said that it had carried out major military exercises in preparation for an all-out war.

An official Yemeni source told Al-Mayadeen that “the (military) maneuver comes within the preparation and readiness for any upcoming fight with Washington and its tools in Yemen.”

“The resistance .. movements in Gaza and Lebanon must rest assured, they are not alone and Yemen can never stop supporting them,” the source said.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: The confrontation with a number of enemy soldiers inside a building and targeting them with a TBG shell east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist troop carrier and two D9 military bulldozers with ground explosives around the eastern cemetery, east of Jabalia, in the northern part of the Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath explosive near Al-Nathir Station in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed, with a barrage of mortar shells, gatherings of the zionist enemy in the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City.

“In conjunction with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, we bombarded zionist enemy gatherings in the Juhr Al-Dik area with a number of standard 60-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the “Bar-Lev” industrial area east of Akka.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force in the town of Houla with a guided rocket, resulting in deaths and injuries.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces northeast of the Manara settlement with an attack drone that hit its targets accurately causing them to be killed and injured.

Hezbollah for the first time strikes a petrochemical plant south of Haifa. Video was taken from inside occupied Palestine.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the northern entrance courtyard of the Marj site with an attack drone that hit its targets accurately causing them to be killed and injured.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted the Zevulun military industries base north of Haifa with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Karmiel settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:40 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, launched a rocket barrage at the settlement of Nahariyya.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:20 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with a barrage of rockets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces released a video of the "To Make Your Faces Disgraced" maneuver, which simulated repelling large-scale ground, air, and naval attacks on the western coast of Yemen.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:00 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted the Zaoura artillery position with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM Sunday, 27-10-2024, once again targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM on Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers south of the town of Al-Dhahira with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance once again targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Nayef on the outskirts of Houla town with a rocket barrage.

El rabino militar Abraham Yosef Goldberg se dirigió a los soldados sionistas, oró por su seguridad y tranquilizó a su familia en el canal i24 de los genocidas de #Israel. Luego entró en el sur del #Líbano y no volvió, ni volverá. Fue E-LI-MI-NA-DO por combatientes de Hezbollah.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the air defense units at 04:50 pm on Sunday 27-10-2024 confronted Israeli warplanes in the airspace of the western sector with surface-to-air missiles and forced them to leave the Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Beria” settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units at 06:15 pm on Sunday 27-10-2024, confronted a Hermes 900 drone in the skies of the Western Bekaa with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:30 pm on Sunday 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 07:15 pm on Sunday 27-10-2024, bombarded the Ayelet HaShahar settlement with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)