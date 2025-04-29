‘Live-Streamed Genocide’: Amnesty Details Israel’s War Crimes in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amnesty International’s new report paints a grim picture of Gaza’s devastation and accuses Israel of war crimes and apartheid, urging urgent international accountability.

In its latest annual report, Amnesty International has accused Israel of carrying out a “live-streamed genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The organization cites the mass forced displacement of civilians and the deliberate infliction of a humanitarian disaster as evidence of genocidal intent.

Amnesty stated that Israel acted with “specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, thus committing genocide”.

“States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods, hospitals and schools,” wrote Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard in the report’s introduction.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

On Tuesday, Gaza’s Civil Defense agency reported the killing of four people and injuries to others in an Israeli airstrike on tents housing displaced Palestinians near the Al-Iqleem area in southern Gaza.

The agency also noted that critical fuel shortages have immobilized eight of the 12 emergency vehicles in the area, including ambulances. The fuel crisis, it warned, “threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens and displaced persons in shelter centres.”

Amnesty’s report detailed how the war has left most of Gaza’s population “displaced, homeless, hungry, at risk of life-threatening diseases and unable to access medical care, power or clean water.”

According to the organization, throughout 2024, Israel committed “multiple war crimes,” including “direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.”

Amnesty reported that around 1.9 million Palestinians—roughly 90 percent of Gaza’s population—were forcibly displaced, and accused Israel of “deliberately engineering an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

Escalating Violence in the West Bank

Beyond Gaza, Amnesty also addressed the growing crisis in the occupied West Bank, accusing Israel of enforcing a violent system of apartheid.

“Israel’s system of apartheid became increasingly violent in the occupied West Bank, marked by a sharp increase in unlawful killings and state-backed attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians,” the report said.

Despite large-scale protests in Western capitals, the organization criticized the international community’s lack of action. “The world’s governments individually and multilaterally failed repeatedly to take meaningful action to end the atrocities and were slow even in calling for a ceasefire,” the report stated.

Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa Director, underscored “the extreme levels of suffering that Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to endure on a daily basis over the past year,” and condemned “the world’s complete inability or lack of political will to put a stop to it.”

Amnesty’s findings underscore the catastrophic humanitarian cost of the Israeli occupation’s actions in Gaza and call for urgent global accountability and intervention.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)