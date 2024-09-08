‘Security Breach’ at Allenby Bridge – Three Israelis Killed in Shooting

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance service, confirmed that it treated the three victims at the scene before declaring them dead.

Three Israelis were killed on Sunday in a shooting at the Allenby Bridge crossing, referred to as the Karameh Border Crossing on the Palestinian side, which connects Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

The incident was reported by Israeli media, citing information from medical responders.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The three Israelis critically wounded at the Allenby Crossing succumbed to their wounds.

According to reports, the shooter, a Jordanian truck driver, arrived at the crossing and opened fire, critically wounding three security personnel before being fatally shot by Israeli forces.

The Israeli media criticized the event, calling it a “serious security breach” at the Allenby Bridge, and noted that the shooting was carried out with a handgun at close range.

The Israeli military has since detained other truck drivers present at the crossing.

The Lebanese news platform Al-Mayadeen confirmed that the attack occurred within occupied Palestinian territory, between two Israeli military checkpoints.

Additionally, Israeli forces are investigating whether the truck used by the shooter was possibly rigged with explosives.

‘Painful Blow’

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine commended the “heroic shooting operation” near the crossing, saying it is a “painful blow to zionist security and a fiery message from a Jordanian youth in response to the crimes of the occupation in Palestine.”

“The Front affirms that this operation is a legitimate response to the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and inside the prisons,” the group said in a statement.

A Jordanian truck driver shot and killed three ISF elements at the Allenby Bridge/ Jordan- Israel borders in Jordan Valley. The truck driver was shot dead

“This courageous Jordanian youth represents the conscience of every Arab youth, and confirms that undertaking such bold and qualitative operations is a victory for Palestine and its martyrs, and a support for its ongoing resistance,” the statement continued.

PFLP also called on Arab youth “to follow the example of this heroic Jordanian and engage in the battle of honor and dignity to defend the Arab identity of Palestine and its oppressed people.”

