Mass Casualties in Gaza as Israel Escalates Genocidal War on Eid

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli shelling, as the Israeli occupation army ordered residents of Rafah and other areas in southern Gaza to evacuate ahead of planned attacks.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of civilians east of the city of Jabaliya in northern Gaza on the second day of Eid al-Fitr, killing two people and wounding others, Al-Jazeera reported.

In southern Gaza, Israeli bombardment struck a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, north of Khan Yunis, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in central Khan Yunis killed two children and wounded several others.

Overnight and into Monday morning, Israeli forces also bombed three residential buildings in Khan Yunis, killing 10 people and injuring dozens, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses cited by the Anadolu News Agency.

In central Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Al-Masdar, east of Deir Al-Balah, according to medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent also reported that two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in strikes on the Al-Zawayda area and Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify the war on Gaza and implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly expel Palestinians from the territory.

Evacuation Orders

In a related development, the Israeli occupation army issued new evacuation orders for the entire city of Rafah, as well as the Al-Manara and Qizan Al-Najjar areas east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that residents in the Nasr and Shoka municipalities, as well as the Salam, Manara, and Qizan al-Najjar neighborhoods, must “immediately evacuate” to shelters in the Al-Mawasi area.

He added that Israeli forces would resume operations with “extreme force” in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that the Israeli army is preparing for a major operation in Rafah.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)