Israeli Authorities Issue Two Demolition Orders in Masafer Yatta

Two Palestinian residents of the Masafer Yatta area received on Monday demolition orders for their homes, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that the two buildings are located in Umm Qassa and Khashm al-Daraj and are 140 square meters and 80 square meters respectively.

Masafer Yatta: A new victim of Israeli displacement policy Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/uCpgsQObCd — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) May 30, 2022

The Israeli army claim that the buildings were built without a permit. However, since all construction in Area C requires approval from the Israeli Civil Administration, the prospect of receiving a building permit is negligible.

Israel is planning to destroy at least 12 Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta and displace more than 1000 residents after the Israeli Supreme Court gave the army the go-ahead with the demolition earlier this month.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)