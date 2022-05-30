Israeli Authorities Issue Two Demolition Orders in Masafer Yatta

May 30, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Bedouins living in Masafer Yatta are increasingly struggling with access to basic necessities (Photo: via SaveMasaferYatta Twitter Page)

Two Palestinian residents of the Masafer Yatta area received on Monday demolition orders for their homes, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that the two buildings are located in Umm Qassa and Khashm al-Daraj and are 140 square meters and 80 square meters respectively.

The Israeli army claim that the buildings were built without a permit. However, since all construction in Area C requires approval from the Israeli Civil Administration, the prospect of receiving a building permit is negligible.

Israel is planning to destroy at least 12 Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta and displace more than 1000 residents after the Israeli Supreme Court gave the army the go-ahead with the demolition earlier this month.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*