‘Mighty Pillar 4’: Palestinian Resistance Groups Stage Military Drills in Gaza – Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups launched large-scale military drills in the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza’s Interior Ministry announced in a statement.

The drills, named Al-Rukn Al-Shadid (Mighty Pillar 4), started at 7 am, and are coordinated by the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions.

Palestinian fighters destroyed designated targets in the sea by firing homegrown missiles and rockets during the exercise, which marks the 18th anniversary of the Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The ministry also said that the exercises include assaults on hypothetical enemy positions, and movements of armored vehicles, ambulances, and paramedic teams.

The Joint Room, which was established in its current during the Great March of Return in 2018, includes the vast majority of the military wings of the Palestinian resistance factions.

The factions currently included in the Joint Room are: the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Martyr Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigades, the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades, the National Resistance Brigades, the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the Mujahideen Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades-Nidal Al-Amoudi Brigades, the Jihad Jibril Martyr Brigades, in addition to the Ansar Brigades.

(All Photos: Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions)