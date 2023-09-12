Report: PA Receives US Arms Shipment to ‘Regain Control’ over West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Authority (PA) received a shipment of US weapons and armored vehicles on Monday, to “regain control” over the occupied West Bank, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported.

According to Al-Quds, the “armored vehicles were obtained through Jordan’s mediation, with the approval of the right-wing Israeli government”.

Al-Quds quoted Palestinian sources as saying that the secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein al-Sheikh, held meetings “with the American side more than once”.

Israel Approves US Arms Shipment to Palestinian Authority https://t.co/5RXfhYIwqj pic.twitter.com/KfDfV60bVn — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) September 12, 2023

During these meetings, al-Sheikh, who is considered a possible successor to 87-year-old PA President Mahmoud Abbas, reportedly reassured the United States that the PA is able to confront the resistance groups in Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and in other areas of the occupied West Bank.

The West Bank recently witnessed armed clashes between Palestinian protesters and PA forces. On August 30, a young Palestinian man was killed in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

An unnamed Palestinian fighter told the news agency Reuters that the Resistance “will not keep silent.” He accused the PA of “aid(ing) the occupation forces in arresting .. youth who are on (Israel’s) wanted list.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)