Mujahideen Commander Killed in Gaza Airstrike – Resistance Vows Retaliation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes assassinated MujahideenAb Movement leader Asaad Abu Sharia in a deadly Gaza airstrike that killed scores, drawing widespread condemnation from Palestinian factions.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement announced the assassination of its Secretary-General and military commander, Dr. Asaad Abu Sharia, in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that also claimed the lives of several members of his family.

The strike, which targeted their home in the Sabra neighborhood east of Gaza City, marked one of the deadliest incidents in recent days as Israel continues its military campaign in the besieged enclave.

In an official statement, the Mujahideen Movement mourned the loss of Dr. Abu Sharia, describing him as “one of the pillars of jihad and resistance in Palestine.”

The statement said that he was killed “in a cowardly Israeli airstrike” along with his brother, Ahmed Abu Sharia, a senior official within the movement, and many other family members.

According to Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, 15 bodies were recovered from the rubble, including six children, and at least 50 others were wounded.

Mujahideen Brigades spokesman Abu Bilal, in a speech following the assassination of Secretary-General Dr. Asad Abu Sharia, vowed to continue the path of resistance: "We renew our pledge to continue striking the enemy wherever we can reach—even in its heart—until all of Palestine… pic.twitter.com/9iSuALII9c — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025

The targeted home, a three-story residential building, was completely destroyed. Basal warned that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continued.

Dr. Abu Sharia had survived at least five previous assassination attempts and had lost more than 150 family members during Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, including his wife and children. The Mujahideen Movement vowed that “this crime will not go unpunished, and Israel will pay a heavy price.”

The movement, which was founded at the onset of the Second Intifada in 2000, has played an active role in armed resistance against Israeli occupation. Its military wing, the Mujahideen Brigades, has operated primarily in the Gaza Strip.

Widespread Condemnation

Abu Sharia’s assassination drew swift and unified responses from across the Palestinian resistance spectrum, with factions issuing statements mourning the leader and condemning Israel’s actions.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad emphasized Abu Sharia’s lifelong dedication to the resistance, saying that the targeting of senior leaders would not weaken the movement but rather strengthen the collective determination to resist occupation.

The Popular Resistance Committees, including its military wing, the Nasser Brigades, described the assassination as a “desperate attempt by Israel to impose its will on Gaza”. They praised Abu Sharia’s steadfastness and affirmed their confidence in the Mujahideen Movement’s ability to overcome this moment of loss.

The Ahrar Movement and its Ansar Brigades paid tribute to both Asaad and Ahmed Abu Sharia, recognizing their roles in both military resistance and religious outreach (da’wa). Their statement vowed to carry forward the path of jihad and unity, declaring: “For every martyr that ascends, a thousand new resisters descend upon the heads of the enemy.”

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine hailed Abu Sharia as “one of the most prominent symbols of resistance in Gaza through over 25 years of struggle”. They emphasized that he continued his role despite repeated assassination attempts and the martyrdom of his entire family, and extended solidarity to the Mujahideen Movement.

🔴 LIVE BLOG – Day 610

Israeli forces open fire near a US aid center in Rafah, killing 4 and injuring 70. Gaza hospitals have only 2 days of fuel left amid the ongoing siege. Follow updates ⬇️https://t.co/1UgOx4f32w pic.twitter.com/4JqmwlJHqZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025

The Hamas movement noted that Abu Sharia had sacrificed five of his brothers and 150 members of his family since the war began. They recognized him as a foundational figure in the establishment of Islamic resistance in Palestine and urged continued unity among all factions.

In a joint statement, Palestinian resistance groups called Abu Sharia and his brother “pillars of the resistance” and praised their decades-long struggle against the Israeli occupation.

A War of Extermination

Saturday’s airstrike is the latest in a campaign that Palestinian and international observers increasingly describe as genocidal. Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed militarily and diplomatically by the United States, has waged a devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

Over 180,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, most of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing, and famine has killed many more.

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza, but those rulings have been ignored. Entire families have been wiped out, and Gaza’s infrastructure—including hospitals, schools, and refugee shelters—lies in ruins.

(PC, AJA, Telegram)