Israel in Constitutional Crisis: Cabinet Moves to Oust Attorney General

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli cabinet’s controversial push to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara without legal oversight has triggered a full-blown political and constitutional crisis.

In a move that has ignited widespread legal and political uproar, Israel’s cabinet on Sunday approved a resolution that effectively rewrites the procedure for removing the attorney general without the prior involvement of a professional oversight body, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the decision has triggered sharp criticism from legal experts, opposition figures, and civil society groups who warn it represents a fundamental erosion of judicial independence and the rule of law.

“According to the new government resolution (…), the government can ask a five-member ministerial committee to oversee the removal of the attorney general, rather than consulting the statutory committee,” the Israeli newspaper noted.

At the center of the storm is Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose office warned earlier the same day that the newly approved mechanism is “unlawful” and would politicize a position long considered a cornerstone of the country’s legal integrity.

‼️🚨Benny Gantz: The Netanyahu government's goal in trying to dismiss the attorney general is to undermine the legitimacy of state institutions. pic.twitter.com/gSXNFzYavk — MOSCOW NEWS (@MOSCOW_EN) June 8, 2025

This is “an extreme expression of a series of moves recently promoted whose purpose is to remove limits and oversight over governmental power… while politicizing the public service, and harming the neutrality of (law enforcement) gatekeepers,” Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote in a legal opinion, according to the report.

The resolution, promoted by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, replaces the longstanding requirement that a statutory committee composed of legal professionals and public representatives vet any dismissal of the attorney general.

Immediately following the cabinet vote, Levin requested that the newly formed body evaluate Baharav-Miara’s fitness to serve and begin proceedings for a hearing. The committee includes hardline ministers such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, raising concerns over impartiality, The Times of Israel noted.

Levin justified the overhaul by pointing to what he described as an irreparable breakdown in trust.

Watchdog organizations have petitioned Israel’s High Court, demanding an immediate halt to the process. One such group, Israel Democracy Guard, warned that the resolution was driven by “ulterior motives” and would “harm the independence of the institution of the Attorney General’s Office.”

The timing of the resolution has also raised eyebrows. The Attorney General’s Office is scheduled to submit key legal opinions to the High Court in the coming days—one addressing government inaction on ultra-Orthodox military conscription, and another concerning controversial legislation affecting the judicial appointments process.

(PC, Israeli Media)