‘Out of Revenge’ – Abu Obeida Reveals Details about Killing of Israeli Captive in Gaza

By Romana Rubeo

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has revealed more details about the killing of an Israeli prisoner by his guard in Gaza.

In a statement on his Telegram account on Thursday, Abu Obeida said that the guard acted out of revenge after learning of the death of his two children in an Israeli massacre in Gaza.

“After investigating the killing of one of the enemy’s captives by his guard, it was found that the soldier assigned to guard him acted out of revenge, contrary to orders, after receiving the news that his two children were martyred in one of the enemy’s massacres,” the statement said.

Abu Obeida added that the Brigades would be tightening their instructions following this incident, as this marks the second occurrence of such behavior.

⚡️JUST IN: Commenting on what Abu Obaida said today Israeli journalist "Barak Ravid": "The leaders of the security establishment have been telling Netanyahu for weeks that the prisoners in Gaza do not have time, and that their lives are in danger. He has been scolding them and… pic.twitter.com/XP5mj8tQpS — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 12, 2024

“We emphasize that this incident does not represent our ethics or the teachings of our religion in dealing with captives, and we will reinforce the instructions after this incident has occurred twice so far,” he said in the statement.

However, Abu Obeida placed full responsibility on Israel for the suffering and dangers faced by its prisoners. He accused the Israeli occupation of violating all principles of humane treatment by committing acts of brutal genocide against the Palestinian people.

He recently disclosed that two guards assigned to oversee Israeli prisoners were involved in separate incidents where one prisoner was killed, and two female prisoners were seriously injured.

“We hold the enemy fully responsible for all the suffering and dangers faced by its captives due to its blatant disregard for all humanitarian and moral standards and its brutal genocide against our people,” he concluded in the statement.

Captives Killed, Wounded

In a brief message on August 12, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced that two conscripts assigned to guard Israeli prisoners killed an Israeli prisoner and seriously wounded two female prisoners.

Abu Obeida said that the shootings were carried out in two separate incidents, and that attempts are underway to save their lives.

The killing of the Israeli captive followed a gruesome massacre during a mass prayer at dawn in Gaza City.

The attack on the prayer hall of the Al-Tabaeen school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood killed over 100 Palestinians and injured scores.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)