GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gaza under Intensive Shelling | Hamas: No More Talks | ‘Greatest Defeat’ – Day 314

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sabra neighborhood while the army blew up residential buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, in the southern Gaza Strip. Ten rockets fell in Kiryat Shmona and the former Chief of Staff Yair Golan said that the situation in the north represents the greatest defeat in the history of the Zionist project. The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that it will not take part in the negotiations starting today in Doha. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,790 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,702 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 15, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PRISONERS AUTHORITY AND PRISONERS CLUB: The occupation forces used a prisoner from Gaza as a human shield for 40 days.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli enemy soldiers at the Malkiya site with appropriate weapons, and we achieved a direct hit.

HAMAS: The arrests of the political authority and the dismantling of resistance explosive devices are in harmony with the occupation and a blow to the national fabric.

Thursday, August 15, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We launched a suicide drone towards enemy gatherings east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted the main gathering of enemy forces at the Mars military site with short-range Rajum missiles.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of the Legislative Council in Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Thursday, August 15, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu did not speak yesterday with former US President Donald Trump.

GOOGLE: A group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard attempted to hack into the email accounts of US officials.

Thursday, August 15, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announces the killing of 632 Palestinians, including 147 children, 9 women, and 7 elderly people, since October 7 in the West Bank.

FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF YAIR GOLAN: The situation in the north represents the greatest defeat in the history of the Zionist project.

EHUD BARAK (cited in Israeli army radio): Benjamin Netanyahu sank the Titanic (meaning Israel) twice, once on October 7, and once in the most failed way of managing the war in history. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/5e3tdVQqVi pic.twitter.com/bA10JLuj7b — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 15, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.

HAARETZ (citing US officials): The release of the kidnapped is possible only through negotiations.

Thursday, August 15, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 13: A rocket fell in an open area near the settlement of Kissufim in the Gaza Strip envelope.

CHANNEL 12: Air defenses intercepted a suspicious object in the Ma’alon-Tarshiha area of ​​the Western Galilee.

Thursday, August 15, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted a house in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 15, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: Two people were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Balata camp in the northern West Bank.

US MEDIA: The president of Columbia University resigned after months of anger over her handling of anti-war protests on Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/5e3tdVQqVi pic.twitter.com/UotBeP2OZn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in northern Israel to warn of infiltration by drones.

AXIOS: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Thursday, August 15, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: The national security team briefed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on US military efforts to support Israel’s defense.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Thursday, August 15, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT (citing US, Israeli officials): The chances of weakening Hamas have diminished further.

Thursday, August 15, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation army blew up residential buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: 10 rockets fell in open areas in Kiryat Shmona without causing any injuries.

Thursday, August 15, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: The occupation has intensified attempts to bring down citizens through espionage. The security services arrested a number of people involved in cooperation with the occupation and they are under investigation. The occupation impersonates relief organizations to collect information and blackmail citizens amid widespread famine.

(The Palestine Chronicle)