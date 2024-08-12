Qassam Guards Kill, Wound Captives in Gaza – Developing Story

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida said that the shootings were carried out in two separate incidents, and that attempts are underway to save their lives.

In a brief message, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced that two conscripts assigned to guard Israeli prisoners killed an Israeli prisoner and seriously wounded two female prisoners.

Abu Obeida said that a committee has been formed to investigate the incidents and that details of the investigation will be announced soon.

Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, sniped an Israeli soldier and killed him in the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/hkBDQXGRna — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 12, 2024

The killing of the Israeli captive followed a gruesome massacre during a mass prayer at dawn in Gaza City.

The attack on the prayer hall of the Al-Tabaeen school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood killed over 100 Palestinians and injured scores.

This is the statement of Al-Qassam regarding the attack on the Israeli captives.

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida:

“In two separate incidents, two soldiers assigned to guard enemy captives opened fire on a zionist captive, killing him instantly. Additionally, two female captives were seriously injured, and attempts are being made to save their lives. “The zionist government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of zionist captives. A committee has been formed to investigate the details, and the findings will be announced later.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)