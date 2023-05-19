PA President Abbas Urges Arab Countries to Submit Pleadings to ICC

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urged Arab leaders on Friday to submit written pleadings to the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the apartheid regime established by Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In his speech before the 32nd Arab Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Abbas called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against our people and to provide them with international protection.

“This dangerous situation puts us ahead of many responsibilities and obligations, the most important of which is accelerating the pace to change this situation before it is too late,” Abbas said.

The PA President expressed his confidence that the Arab leaders would continue to provide political and financial support to strengthen the steadfastness of our people on their land.

(WAFA, PC)