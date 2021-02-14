Palestine Calls on ICC to Speed Up Investigation into Israeli War Crimes

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up the opening of an investigation into Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reported.
A ministry statement said Israeli authorities and settlers were escalating “their attacks against the Palestinians, their property and holy sites to achieve their goal of Judaizing Jerusalem and isolating it from its Palestinian surroundings.”
Report: #Israel Launches International #Campaign to Stop #ICC Investigation #IsraeliCrimes #ICC4Israel #FatouBensouda https://t.co/3ReKWR49DB via @PalestineChron https://t.co/6efUEnbCTC pic.twitter.com/yiQhnFiY65
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 13, 2021
“Israel is seeking to annex area C under Israeli control in the West Bank under the Oslo Accord and empty it from the Palestinian presence,” the ministry said.
It called on the international community and rights groups to take the necessary steps “to halt Israeli assaults and impose sanctions on Israel.”
#British #HumanRights Lawyer Elected Chief #Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court https://t.co/kOtHr7k1d3 via @PalestineChron #ICC #ICCprosecutor pic.twitter.com/juoAQuCuH6
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 14, 2021
On February 5, the ICC ruled that it has jurisdiction regarding crimes in the occupied territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment