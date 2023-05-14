Palestine Celebrates its Resistance in Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though the five-day Israeli war on Gaza devastated many neighborhoods across the Gaza Strip, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding many others, Palestinians saw the outcome of the war as a victory.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on Tuesday, May 9, under the pretext of re-establishing its ‘deterrence.’ The outcome, however, was indecisive at best, as Israel failed to crush the resistance of a single Palestinian group, the Islamic Jihad in Palestine.

Soon after an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire was announced at 10 pm, Palestine time, on Friday, thousands of Palestinians rushed to the street to celebrate the end of the war and to chant for their freedom.

The flags of all Palestinian Resistance groups, without exception, were raised in the celebration, reflecting the growing unity of Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestine Chronicle was in Gaza City and other areas in the Strip to report on the outcome of the war and the celebrations that followed.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)