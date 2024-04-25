‘Red Line of Modern Civilization’ Crossed – Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Wang Yi said that historical injustices faced by Palestinian must be rectified and the war on Gaza must end.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Thursday the gravity of the situation in Gaza, stating that it has crossed the “red line of modern civilization” and demands urgent action from the global community.

Emphasizing the imperative to rectify historical injustices faced by Palestinians, Wang Yi highlighted the necessity for immediate ceasefire efforts as the foremost priority.

He pledged China’s commitment to collaborating with international partners to facilitate a cessation of hostilities and ensure humanitarian aid access.

Rejecting any form of forced displacement or punitive measures against Palestinians, Wang Yi emphasized the importance of averting further escalation and containing the possible regional ramifications.

What is China Doing?

Wang Yi said that the ongoing crisis in Gaza represents a humanitarian catastrophe that violates the fundamental principles of modern civilization.

With over 100,000 casualties and more than a million displaced individuals within just six months, “the international community must act urgently,” he said.

Reiterating that the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire is binding, Wang Yi said that “the Chinese side will continue to work with the international community to mobilize all efforts.”

Wang Yi said that China steadfastly rejects the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians and any collective punishment against the people of Gaza, stating that Beijing “actively supports the establishment of a humanitarian relief mechanism as soon as possible”.

The top Chinese diplomat also said that it is imperative to prevent the conflict’s repercussions from spreading further, as evidenced by the recent escalation between Iran and Israel.

Red Sea and Gaza

When asked about the escalation in the Red Sea and the announcement by the Chinese Defense Ministry that commercial ships will be escorted by special forces units, Wang Yi said that the “root cause behind the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea lies in the Gaza conflict.”

“It is necessary to achieve a ceasefire and prevent fighting in Gaza as quickly as possible, in a way that limits the spread of the repercussions of the conflict,” he added.

“Since the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea, the Chinese side has maintained communication with all parties, and has made unremitting efforts to calm the tension there,” Wang Yi said.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)