Lives Ruined: Photos of Palestinians and Their Destroyed Homes in the Besieged Gaza Strip

This is the outcome of the Israeli bombing of a Deir al-Balah neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, like many neighborhoods across besieged Gaza, inspected the wreckage of their homes, desperately trying to salvage some of their belongings.
Israel targeted numerous Palestinian houses across the Strip in a five-day war on Gaza, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding over 150 others.
The Palestine Chronicle visited several destroyed sites in the Gaza Strip and reported on the damage.
(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
