Lives Ruined: Photos of Palestinians and Their Destroyed Homes in the Besieged Gaza Strip

May 14, 2023 Articles, Images
One of the houses that were completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the outcome of the Israeli bombing of a Deir al-Balah neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip. 

Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, like many neighborhoods across besieged Gaza, inspected the wreckage of their homes, desperately trying to salvage some of their belongings. 

Israel targeted numerous Palestinian houses across the Strip in a five-day war on Gaza, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding over 150 others.   

The Palestine Chronicle visited several destroyed sites in the Gaza Strip and reported on the damage. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle) 

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*