Lives Ruined: Photos of Palestinians and Their Destroyed Homes in the Besieged Gaza Strip

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the outcome of the Israeli bombing of a Deir al-Balah neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, like many neighborhoods across besieged Gaza, inspected the wreckage of their homes, desperately trying to salvage some of their belongings.

Israel targeted numerous Palestinian houses across the Strip in a five-day war on Gaza, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding over 150 others.

The Palestine Chronicle visited several destroyed sites in the Gaza Strip and reported on the damage.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)