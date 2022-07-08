Palestinian Attorneys Foil Settler Attempt to ‘Evict’ Families from Sheikh Jarrah

Palestinian attorneys Thursday foiled an attempt by Israeli settlers to “evict” Palestinian families from their houses in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

sheikhjarrahunitsofficial: Statement issued by the Sheikh Jarrah District Housing Units Committee Today, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected the settlers' petition to reconsider before an expanded panel of judges the court's recent decision to cancel the "eviction" decisions pic.twitter.com/8LWAc76qNy — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) July 8, 2022

The Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs said in a press statement that Palestinian attorneys foiled a Jewish settlers’ attempt to drive the Ja‘oni, al-Kassem, al-Kurd, and Iskafi families out of their houses in the neighborhood.

In the statement, the ministry explained that the attorneys successfully secured an Israeli Supreme Court decision rejecting the settlers’ petition that an expanded tribunal reconsider the court’s last decision to the effect of canceling “eviction” orders against the four families from their houses.

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during the weekly anti-expulsion protest in Sheikh Jarrah, while Jewish settlers assaulted the protesters.https://t.co/HhIoAMzyqs pic.twitter.com/wg7jzaqjeb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 2, 2022

It added that the Palestinian team of attorneys has been working for years to ensure that dozens of families are not expelled from their houses and foil Israeli plans to establish a colonial settlement on the ruins of the houses.

The neighborhood has become a scene of massive protests against Israel’s settler-colonialism in the occupied territories since the Israeli occupation authorities decided to forcibly expel dozens of families from their houses in favor of Jewish settler groups.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)