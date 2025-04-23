Palestinian Child Shot and Killed in Jenin as Israeli Army Raids, Settler Attacks Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 15 Palestinians were also detained across the West Bank, including former prisoner Hanan al-Barghouthi.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 12-year-old child in the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

The boy, shot with live ammunition, was identified as Mahmoud Mithqal Ali Abu al-Haijja, by the Ministry of Health, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Breaking | 12-year-old Palestinian child Mahmoud Methqal Abu Al-Heijah was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/IoM6dUs0mq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2025

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its crews transported the child, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the cheek and abdomen, from al-Hadaf Medical Center in Yamoun to Jenin Governmental Hospital, the report added.

Another young Palestinian man sustained critical injuries after being shot with live ammunition by Israeli forces during a military raid on the al-Masaken al-Sha’biyya area, east of Nablus, WAFA reported.

He was struck in the chest, and his condition was described as critical.

Breaking: Farewell to the child Mahmoud Miqdal Abu Al-Hijja, who was killed by Israeli forces’ gunfire in the town of Ya’bad, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/n8zvqnPWZy — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) April 23, 2025

According to the report, Israeli forces stormed the area, firing a barrage of live gunfire, tear gas, and sound bombs, leading to confrontations that resulted in the severe injury of the young man.

Ongoing Jenin Operation

The Israeli army continued its aggression on the city and camp of Jenin for the 93rd consecutive day, amidst the bulldozing and burning homes, WAFA reported.

The army also installed an iron gate near the Return Roundabout west of the camp, while an explosion was heard deep inside the camp, the news agency’s correspondent reported.

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Burqin, southwest of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/jRBiIdu7Mu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2025

Jenin’s Mayor Muhammad Jarrar said the occupation forces’ bulldozers continue their demolition operations inside the camp, amid a complete blackout.

Some 600 Homes Destroyed

He pointed out that the Israeli army has destroyed approximately 600 homes, in addition to partially destroying every other home in the camp, rendering them uninhabitable.

Israeli occupation forces erected metal bars today at the entrances to Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, effectively blocking movement of Palestinians into and out of the camp through this entrance. The entire population of the camp have already been forcibly… pic.twitter.com/Kq7uDZZynT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2025

Jarrar said work is still underway to provide temporary mobile homes for 21,000 displaced persons from the territory.

Since the beginning of the occupation forces’ aggression on the city and camp of Jenin, 39 citizens have been killed, dozens have been injured, and dozens have been arrested, WAFA reported.

Escalating Raid of Tulkarm

Elsewhere, the Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 87th consecutive day, and for the 74th day against the Nur Shams camp, amid an ongoing escalation of incursions and vandalism.

Witnesses reported that occupation forces stormed the al-Hadaida neighborhood at dawn on Wednesday, conducting extensive searches and combing operations. They also fired flares into the skies above the camp, which was closed off with earth mounds and sections of it with barbed wire, isolating it.

Day 86 in Tulkarem: Israel destroyed 300 shops & 396 homes and partially destroyed 2,573 more. 25,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from their homes in Tulkarm and Nur Shams. pic.twitter.com/zUcAxDnNlv — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) April 22, 2025

The ongoing aggression and escalation against the city of Tulkarm and its two camps have resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant. Dozens have also been injured and arrested.

These attacks also resulted in the forced displacement of more than 4,000 families from the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, comprising more than 24,000 residents, WAFA reported.

Scores Detained, Farms Razed

Israeli occupation forces also detained over 15 Palestinians in the West Bank, including former prisoner Hanan al-Barghouthi, amid ongoing detentions, demolitions, and land leveling, Al Mayadeen reported.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinian teacher Hanan Al-Barghouti, a freed prisoner in the recent exchange deal, during a military raid of Kobar town in Ramallah, this morning. pic.twitter.com/uxEzPaN1Qu — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 23, 2025

Israeli bulldozers carried out demolition operations in the town of al-Jib, northwest of Jerusalem, the report added.

Occupation forces also razed farmlands between the villages of Haris and Kifl Haris, west of Salfit, as part of an ongoing policy of land leveling in Salfit, aimed at stripping the land from its Palestinian owners.

Israeli occupation bulldozers raze Palestinian’ lands and uproot olive trees near the village of Haris, west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/mKyp0a1hPW — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 23, 2025

Settler Attacks

On Wednesday evening, extremist Israeli Jewish settlers launched an attack against the town of Sinjil north of Ramallah, using four-wheel-drive vehicles to storm the area and torch several agricultural facilities, WAFA reported.

Eight Palestinians were injured in the attack, including one individual who sustained a gunshot wound from the settlers.

Under the army’s cover , Israeli settler mobs storm Sinjil town, north of Ramallah, attacking Palestinian lands and setting fire to their homes and vehicles. According to local sources, the Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians during the raid on the town, injuring them. pic.twitter.com/cpIZURj8Wc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2025

The precise nature of the injury remains undetermined, as Israeli forces barred Palestinian civil defense and medical teams from accessing the area to administer aid and contain the fires, the report noted.

One Killed in Previous Attack

WAFA cited local activists as having reported that the attack targeted the Khirbet al-Tell area, which was attacked by settlers just three days ago.

That earlier attack resulted in the killing of Wa’el Basem Ghafri, 48, and the injury of several others. During that raid, five agricultural structures were set ablaze, and dozens of sheep were stolen.

Colonial Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian-owned lands in the town of Sinjil in northern Ramallah, causing extensive damage to property and trees. pic.twitter.com/dzEMvgcXKx — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 22, 2025

According to data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the report noted, illegal settlers have established 60 new colonial outposts across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023. Of these, 51 were erected during 2024 alone.

Wells Filled

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday filled in a number of wells and springs and demolished water tanks in the town of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron (Al-Khalil), WAFA reported.

The mayor of Tarqumiya, Muhammad Fatafta, said the occupation forces, accompanied by military reinforcements, stormed the Jamroura area and began filling in springs and wells and demolishing water collection tanks.

(PC, WAFA, Al Mayadeen)