Smotrich Threatens to Topple Government if Gaza Not Occupied, Ruled Militarily

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Israeli media, Smotrich clashed with army chief Eyal Zamir over the latter’s refusal to make the military responsible for the distribution of aid in Gaza.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly threatened on Wednesday to topple the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the army does not occupy the Gaza Strip and rule it militarily.

In a statement, Smotrich said that the Israeli premier “is ultimately responsible” for handling the Israeli war on Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hinted that he would quit the government if Israel resumed humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, after an argument erupted over the issue with the Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir during a cabinet meeting on… pic.twitter.com/ToC1Q3iXH0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2025

“Launch a campaign to defeat Hamas, occupy Gaza, and implement a temporary military government until another solution is found, return the hostages and launch the Trump plan – or this government has no right to exist,” he said.

The extremist minister also defended his position supporting a ban on the entry of aid into Gaza, the report added.

“If you are not capable, we will bring in someone who is capable, if you don’t know how to do it, we will find someone who does,” he reportedly told Zamil during a meeting of Israel’s Security Cabinet on Tuesday night.

Israel Must ‘Resume Aid’

The Times of Israel reported that the argument erupted after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz “informed the cabinet that Israel would have no choice but to resume aid deliveries to the war-torn Gaza Strip within the next week or two, but must ensure that it does not reach Hamas.”

The paper said that Zamir told Katz that the army would not be responsible for distributing the aid. This prompted Smotrich to respond that “the army does not choose its missions.”

The report said that Smotrich responded to the reports on Wednesday, reiterating that the aid should “not fall into the hands of Hamas” as this “was and remains the most critical component for defeating Hamas and winning the war.”

“The prime minister is the one who is ultimately responsible,” he was quoted as saying.

Aid Blocked since March

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

“We cannot even get basic necessities. The stress is overwhelming.” Voices from #Gaza echo the reality of life under siege. Supplies are rapidly running out, displacement continues, and daily survival is a struggle. This is the reality after 50 days of no aid entering Gaza.… pic.twitter.com/mBffr1BwHk — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 22, 2025

Escalating Military Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Since dawn on Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians and injured scores more across the Gaza Strip, including 22 people in Gaza City and the northern region. Medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported that 10 Palestinians were killed in a strike… pic.twitter.com/TSZmCCNwTZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)