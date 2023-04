By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite the tragic events surrounding the Israeli attack on Christian worshippers in the Holy Sepulcher Church in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, April 15, Gaza’s Christians had a peaceful Saturday of Light ceremony.

The Palestine Chronicle joined hundreds of Palestinian Christians on Saturday as they took part in the Sabt al-Nur – Saturday of Light – at the St. Porphyrios Church in Gaza City.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)