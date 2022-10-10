Palestinian Engineer, Samar Al-Ghoul, Reclaims Macrame Art in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Samar Al-Ghoul is a 36-years-old Palestinian engineer, specializing in decoration and interior design. She is also a lecturer at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza.

Al-Ghoul is particularly interested in arts and crafts, especially macrame art, and she owns a macrame studio.

When she was studying in Egypt, in 2016, an exhibition, displaying textiles in the form of wall hangings and home decorations, caught her attention. She began to inquire about this art and learned that macrame has been an authentic Arab art since ancient times.

However, macrame is now mainly produced abroad, which prompted Samar to delve deeper and research more.

Samar began mastering the art of macrame until she was able to open a small workshop in her house in 2021, where she also gives macrame lessons.

The art of macrame consists of weaving threads through 4 basic knots. It requires much patience because some pieces require days, sometimes a whole week, to come out in their final shape.

“In the beginning, I was marketing my products through social media, but I felt that I needed to open an exhibition dedicated to the art of macrame,” Samar told The Palestine Chronicle

“In 2022 I was able to open my exhibition entitled ‘Craft Studio’ in Gaza City, where I display my products,” she added.

Samar is currently working on helping emerging projects by providing them with a hall inside the studio to hold their courses.

“My dream is to launch a permanent exhibition for all projects and large halls to hold several courses.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)