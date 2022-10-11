WATCH: Israeli Siege on East Jerusalem Neighborhoods Continues for Fourth Consecutive Day

The Israeli siege on the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata, near Jerusalem, continued on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation authorities decided to collectively punish more than 130,000 Palestinian residents of these two neighborhoods by locking them in, following a shooting attack on Saturday night, which left one soldier dead and another critically wounded.

For 4 days, Israeli forces have been maintaing a siege on about 150,000 civilians in the Shuafat camp, Anata town & adjacent areas northeast of Jerusalem under the guise of looking for a wanted man. This has disrupted residents' vital interests, incl. education, work, & treatment pic.twitter.com/zfWMpdD57O — Euro-Med Monitor in oPt (@EuroMedoPt) October 11, 2022

Since then, the Israeli forces closed the checkpoint that leads to occupied East Jerusalem and all access roads leading to the two neighborhoods, preventing everyone – including students, ill people, elderly, and employees – from leaving the neighborhoods, and supplies from entering, in what some have described as a war crime and a crime against humanity.

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces continued for the fourth day to break into homes and detain people haphazardly claiming they are looking for the person behind the attack.

Young residents, meanwhile, confront the Israeli soldiers breaking into their neighborhoods, attacking them with stones and bottles, while the soldiers respond with tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)