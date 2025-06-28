Palestinian Football under Occupation: A FloodGate Interview with Bassil Mikdadi

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this FloodGate episode, journalist Bassil Mikdadi explains how football in Palestine reflects a wider fight—for freedom, dignity, and visibility under occupation.

In the latest episode of the FloodGate podcast, hosted by Palestinian author and journalist Ramzy Baroud, sports journalist Bassil Mikdadi dissects the harsh reality of playing football under Israeli military occupation — and the global institutions that continue to look the other way.

Drawing on years of reporting through his platform Football Palestine, Mikdadi explores how Palestinian players face more than just sporting challenges — often contending with military checkpoints, travel bans, and bureaucratic hurdles that make participation itself a form of resistance.

As Mikdadi explains, the history of Palestinian football closely mirrors the broader story of the Palestinian people.

