Global Support for ICC – 93 Countries Renew Support for ICC amid US Sanctions Threat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ninety-three countries have renewed their commitment to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) and stand united against impunity.

In a joint statement, these countries emphasized the importance of upholding the principles and values of the Rome Statute and protecting its integrity from any interference and pressure.

They also called on all nations to ensure full cooperation with the ICC.

These countries include Australia, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, and France, along with Belgium, Jordan, Chile, Senegal ,and Slovenia, among others.

“As States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, we uphold that the Court, its officials and staff shall carry out their professional duties as international civil servants without intimidation,” the statement read.

“The ICC, as the world’s first and only permanent international criminal court, is an essential component of the international peace and security architecture,” it added.

“We therefore call on all States to ensure full cooperation with the Court for it to carry out its important mandate of ensuring equal justice for all victims of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression, grave crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world.”

This renewed commitment comes in response to a recent bill passed by the US House of Representatives, which allows for the imposition of sanctions on the ICC.

The bill also mandates sanctions if the court investigates or prosecutes individuals protected by Washington or its allies.

The bill’s passage followed the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

While some representatives advocated for sending a strong message of support to Israel and ensuring that the ICC does not prosecute American officials and soldiers in the future, others from both the Democratic and Republican parties opposed the bill.

They argued that it could harm some of the United States’ allies, such as Japan and France, who cooperate with the court.

Arrest Warrants

Karim Khan announced on May 20 that his office had filed applications for arrest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for “war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

Khan also applied for arrest warrants for three Palestinian leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza; Mohammed Deif, the leader of Al-Qassam Brigades; and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

According to the statement, the top Israeli officials could be prosecuted for the following crimes:

– Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute; – Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i); Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i); – Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i); – Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity; – Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h); – Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)