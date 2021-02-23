Palestinian Health Minister Urges United Nations to Help Step up Provision of COVID-19 Vaccine

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila today urged the United Nations (UN) to help step up the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking during a meeting with the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, in the city of Ramallah, Alkaila highlighted the epidemiological situation in Palestine since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the most important current challenges, and Israeli violations against the health sector.

Alkaila briefed Hastings on the Covid-19 vaccination plan and the government’s efforts to secure vaccine doses from various sources as she urged international organizations to help expedite the provision of the vaccine to Palestine.

For her part, the UN Deputy Coordinator emphasized the great efforts made by the UN in supporting the Palestinian health sector in general, and during the corona pandemic in particular, through the provision of the means to curb the pandemic outbreak and secure vaccine doses.

