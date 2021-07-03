Palestinian Man Beaten up, Injured by Israeli Forces in Silwan

A Palestinian man was beaten up and injured today by Israeli occupation forces in the neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Kayed Rajabi, a member of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, told WAFA that Israeli occupation policemen brutally assaulted him and beat him up, causing him bruises across his body.

ETHNIC CLEANSING in Silwan just started.

Al Rajaby family has lost its shop after it was demolished by IOF. A war crime right in front of your eyes. #SaveSilwan pic.twitter.com/zR5FX7QvlB — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) June 29, 2021

The man was said to be in a stable health condition.

In the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, 119 families live in 88 buildings that are under threat of demolishment to make way for an Israeli archaeological park.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)