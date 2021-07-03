Palestinian Man Beaten up, Injured by Israeli Forces in Silwan

July 3, 2021 Uncategorized
Several Palestinian families could be forcibly displaced in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.(Photo: via Silwanic Twitter page)

A Palestinian man was beaten up and injured today by Israeli occupation forces in the neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Kayed Rajabi, a member of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, told WAFA that Israeli occupation policemen brutally assaulted him and beat him up, causing him bruises across his body.

The man was said to be in a stable health condition.

In the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, 119 families live in 88 buildings that are under threat of demolishment to make way for an Israeli archaeological park.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

