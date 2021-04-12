Palestinian Short Film ‘The Present’ Wins Bafta Award (VIDEO)

British-Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi has won this year’s Bafta for best short film. Nabulsi’s film ‘The Present’ is set in the occupied West Bank.

Nabulsi accepted the award online during the 74th annual British Academy Film Awards ceremony streamed from London’s Royal Albert Hall. This year’s event was spread over two evenings to accommodate Covid-19 guidelines.

“For anyone who has seen this film… You would know why I dedicate this award to the people of Palestine.” @farah_nabulsi picks up the British Short Film BAFTA for The Present. @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/wSptGdDBD8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 10, 2021

In her acceptance speech, Nabulsi dedicated the award to “the people of Palestine for whom freedom and equality are long, long overdue.”

The film, co-written by Palestinian filmmaker and poet Hind Shoufani, was shot over six days in the occupied Palestinian territories. Released on February 2 last year, it was Nabulsi’s directorial debut.

No som gaire fans de Netflix, però sí d'aquest preciós i premiat curt de ficció de Farah Nabulsi, الهدية / The present que hi podeu veure. Això és el que pot passar quan un pare i una filla surten de casa per comprar un regal a qualsevol lloc de Cisjordània… No us el perdeu! pic.twitter.com/tVkYwMeFJb — Col.lectiu Intifada (@CoIntifada) April 6, 2021

‘The Present’ is a powerful 20-minute film about a Palestinian man, Yusef, played by Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, who wants to surprise his wife by buying her a new fridge as an anniversary gift. He takes the couple’s young daughter, Yasmine, shopping to collect it. However, they first have to negotiate an Israeli military checkpoint near their home.

‘The Present’ has also been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2021 Oscars, which are set to take place on April 26.

