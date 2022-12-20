Palestinians Mourn Death of Prisoner Abu Hamid, Hold Israel Accountable (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Political groups and prisoners’ organizations in Gaza held a joint press conference to mourn the death of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who died in an Israeli prison due to medical negligence.

Abu Hamid, who was diagnosed with lung cancer last August, was transferred on Monday from the Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel, where he entered into a coma, before being pronounced dead.

“We mourn the martyr Nasser Abu Hamid, who died in the occupation prisons due to Israel’s deliberate policy of medical negligence,” the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Palestine Chronicle.

“The occupation’s crimes against the prisoners will not discourage them and will not break their will to resist,” the statement continued, adding that the “commitment to liberate all prisoners from the occupation prisons will remain our top priority.”

Abu Hamid’s mother and brother were only allowed to see him in the hospital last night, following intervention from the International Red Cross.

Several attempts to get him released to get proper treatment outside prison have failed.

Abu Hamid was born in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. His family later relocated to Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)