Israeli Forces Obstruct Palestinian Students’ Access to School

December 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers and Israeli forces often attack Palestinian students and prevent them from reaching their schools. (Photo: via Days of Palestine)

Israeli forces obstructed Palestinian students’ access to their schools in the village of Tuqu’, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mousa al-Sha’er, head of the Tuqu municipality, said that the Israeli forces obstructed students from reaching their schools after preventing them from taking the main bypass road that leads to the schools.

Al-Sha’er added that the Israeli soldiers forced the students to take a more difficult road.

Students in that area are frequently subjected to several violations by Israeli forces, which include firing gas and sound bombs during school hours and detaining some of them.

Last September, in the village of Tuqu, 7-year-old Rayyan Yasser Suleiman died from a heart attack after Israeli soldiers chased the terrified child to his home, accusing him and his brother of throwing stones at them.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

