Palestinian Woman Dies of Heart Attack following Israeli Military Raid

February 17, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Rahma Abu ‘Aahour, 67, had a fatal heart attack following an Israeli military violent raid into her brother’s house. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 67-year-old woman died of a heart attack following an Israeli military raid into her house in the village of Abu Njeim, east of Bethlehem city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that Rahma Abu ‘Aahour had a fatal heart attack following an Israeli military violent raid into her brother’s house.

The soldiers broke into and ransacked the house, turning it upside down and seized Palestine flags and banners, spreading panic and fear among the family members and causing Abu ‘Aahour to lose consciousness.

She was rushed to a hospital in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, where she died of a heart attack.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.