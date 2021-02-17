Palestinian Woman Dies of Heart Attack following Israeli Military Raid

A 67-year-old woman died of a heart attack following an Israeli military raid into her house in the village of Abu Njeim, east of Bethlehem city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that Rahma Abu ‘Aahour had a fatal heart attack following an Israeli military violent raid into her brother’s house.

The soldiers broke into and ransacked the house, turning it upside down and seized Palestine flags and banners, spreading panic and fear among the family members and causing Abu ‘Aahour to lose consciousness.

*A new victim of Israeli daily terror*.. Palestinian elderly woman Rahma Abu Aahour, 60, died of a heart attack after the Israeli occupation forces stormed her house in Bethlehem at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/Kubkou58Lq — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) February 17, 2021

She was rushed to a hospital in Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, where she died of a heart attack.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)