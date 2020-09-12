PLO: Arab People, Including in UAE and Bahrain, Reject Normalization with Israel

Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said today that the Arab people, including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, reject normalization with the occupation state, Israel, expressing gratitude for their stance.

Erekat said in an interview with Voice of Palestine radio that the agreements between Israel and some Arab countries are not normalization or a peace treaty, but rather an idea planted by the United States that an alliance with Israel is a must to confront the dangers facing the region.

He said that if Arab national security and protecting it will depend on Israel, then it is a very awkward situation because Israel has always stood with countries in their wars against the Arabs.

Besides, he added, the American-Israeli treaty stipulates that Israel should always remain more powerful than the Arabs, collectively or separately.

He stressed that what is required is to drain the occupation quagmire as stipulated in the Arab Peace Initiative. As for normalization before this is done, then it is accepting that Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher remain under Israeli sovereignty, which was what came in the so-called “deal of the century.”

The country of Bahrain became the latest Arab nation to normalize ties with Israel, less than a month following a similar decision by the United Arab Emirates.

The Bahraini decision, which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday was made despite repeated assurances that Manama will not extend diplomatic ties with Israel until Palestinians obtain their rights in accordance with international law.

The Bahrain-Israel agreement came as another shock to Palestinians who still didn’t recover from the news of the UAE-Israel normalization.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)