GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah’s ‘Complex Operation’ | Nuseirat under Attack | Egyptian Delegation to Arrive in Israel – Day 203

Israeli media reported that an Egyptian delegation is set to arrive in Israel on Friday for talks on prisoner exchanges and a ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli artillery shelling continued to target the northern Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah announced a “complex operation” at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam military site in the occupied Shebaa Farms, using guided missiles, artillery, and rockets. The Israeli army admitted the killing of an officer. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, April 26, 2:15 pm (GMT+2)

ABC: President Joe Biden will not impose sanctions on Israeli units accused of violations in the occupied West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli army artillery targeted the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 26, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

ABC: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken identified in a letter to the House of Representatives three Israeli army brigades that committed violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army blew up residential squares in the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 26, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing on a Red Cross building housing displaced persons on Al Wahda Street in central Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a fisherman was killed and another was injured by occupation forces’ fire while they were working off the coast of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeted the north of the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 26, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A military truck driver was killed at midnight last night in a bombing that targeted a military site in the Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

Friday, April 26, 04:30 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We prepared a combined ambush of guided missiles, artillery, and rocket weapons for a mechanized convoy near the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, and upon its arrival at the ambush point at 23:10 on the night of Thursday 4/25/2024, it was targeted with guided weapons, artillery, and missiles, which led to the destruction of two vehicles. The enemy worked to create a smokescreen to cover the losses.

MEDIA: The Israeli army announced that its fighter jets bombed infrastructure and a military building of Hezbollah in Kafr Shuba and a compound in southern Lebanon, after the Lebanese party announced the implementation of an ambush with rockets and artillery against an Israeli military convoy near the site of Ruweisat Al-Alam in the occupied hills of Kafr Shuba.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media said Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Egyptian delegation is due to arrive in Israel on Friday for talks on prisoner exchanges and a ceasefire in Gaza, Hebrew media reported.

