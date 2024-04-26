Israeli Strikes Kill Scores of Palestinians in Gaza – Genocide Continues

Scores of Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in Israeli strikes targeting various sites across the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces committed five massacres in the last 24 hours, killing at least 51 Palestinians and wounding 71 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed a house belonging to the Al-Shawa family in the Al-Remal neighborhood.

Rescue teams reportedly recovered the bodies of three victims, including a child and a woman, along with several wounded, from the rubble of the targeted house.

The casualties and injured were taken to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, the only functioning hospital left in Gaza City after the destruction of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex by Israeli forces last month.

Israeli warplanes also struck the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, and a residential building on the Al-Wahda Street in the city center, resulting in the killing of at least one civilian and injuries to others.

In Rafah, a Palestinian fisherman was killed, and another was injured by the Israeli navy.

Additionally, a body was retrieved from the rubble of the Jouda family’s house in the Shaboura refugee camp, which was targeted by an Israeli airstrike last Saturday.

In central Gaza, heavy airstrikes hit the northern areas of Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps, as well as Al-Zawayda town.

Israeli occupation forces also demolished residential buildings in nearby Al-Mughraqa town.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted areas north of Beit Lahia and the eastern regions of northern Gaza, while military vehicles fired live ammunition along the northern border.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continued retrieving bodies of Palestinians from mass graves discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

At least 392 bodies have been recovered, with 165 remaining unidentified due to alterations made by Israeli forces to identification marks and the advanced state of decomposition.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)