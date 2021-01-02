PPS: Number of Palestinian Prisoners Infected with COVID-19 is on the Rise

At least 16 Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli Naqab prison were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease and the number is expected to rise, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said today.

The first coronavirus case in Section 3 of the prison was discovered on Thursday and that since then the number has increased to 16 as more are expected to get infected, particularly with the number of prisoners in that section is 73 out of 1200 in the entire Naqab prison in the south of Israel, some of them are elderly and ill.

While at least 156 of the Palestinian prisoners have contracted the disease so far, said the PPS, it is imperative that Israel should immediately release the elderly and sick, demanding the formation of an independent medical committee to check on the situation of the Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

While Israel started two weeks ago inoculating its population with the coronavirus vaccine, it decided not to include the Palestinian prisoners in this process, for the time being, raising concern about their health situation particularly since they are kept in overcrowded and unhealthy prisons.

