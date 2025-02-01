Al-Qassam Hands Over 3 Israelis in Exchange for Dozens of Palestinian Detainees

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas handed over American-Israeli prisoner Keith Siegel to the International Red Cross in Gaza City.

The ‘Shadow Unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over on Friday Keith Siegel, a detainee holding dual American-Israeli citizenship, to the International Red Cross at the port of Gaza City.

This followed the earlier handover of two other Israeli prisoners, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon, in Khan Yunis., in the southern Gaza Strip.

Siegel, who suffers from multiple ailments, was reportedly in good health during the transfer. The Qassam fighters presented him with a souvenir, one for him and another for his wife, who was released from Gaza 13 months ago.

Hamas emphasized that despite harsh conditions, the Qassam Brigades provided necessary medical care for Segal, highlighting their “moral commitment” to prisoners.

The moment the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the Israeli-American captive Keith Segal to the International Red Cross as part of the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/zpCjY2qL9j — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2025

Hundreds of Qassam fighters and Palestinian citizens gathered at the Gaza port to witness the handover, which took place in an unprecedented atmosphere.

The handover ceremony included displays of weapons captured during battles with Israeli forces, as well as images of Qassam leaders killed in the conflict, including Mohammed Deif, the group’s commander-in-chief.

The Israeli army confirmed receiving the three prisoners, with ambulances reporting that Bibas and Calderon were in good health. Calderon holds dual Israeli-French citizenship.

In Khan Yunis and Gaza City, the scenes mirrored previous prisoner exchanges, despite Israeli warnings that such displays could jeopardize the agreement.

Media reports indicated that the released Israeli prisoners signed documents pledging not to rejoin the Israeli army or participate in actions against Palestinians.

The moment the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the Israeli captives Kalderon and Bibas to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PGRf2SMeoV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2025

Palestinian Prisoners Released

Meanwhile, buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons arrived in Ramallah, West Bank, where they were greeted by crowds of supporters.

Some released prisoners were carried on shoulders, while others were transferred to hospitals due to poor health conditions. Released prisoners said they were beaten and deprived of food and drink before their release.

The Israeli army conducted raids in Beitunia and other areas ahead of the prisoner release, dropping leaflets warning against pro-Hamas demonstrations.

Red Cross buses later transported Palestinian prisoners from the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Palestinians welcome the prisoners freed as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/OPpRk3W4FL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2025

The Hamas Prisoners’ Media Office confirmed that the fourth batch of the exchange deal included the release of nine Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 81 others with high sentences.

An additional 12 life-sentenced prisoners and 111 detainees from Gaza, arrested after October 7, 2023, were also released. These 111 prisoners are part of a larger list of 1,000 Gaza detainees.

With the completion of the fourth exchange, the first phase of the ceasefire agreement has resulted in the release of 13 Israelis and 5 Thais in exchange for 583 Palestinian prisoners.

(PC, AJA)