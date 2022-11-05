Ramzy Baroud on Gaza’s Lions’ Den Photos: ‘Armed Rebellion in Palestine is Now Imminent’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This is a proof that the Lions’ Den is a popular Palestinian phenomenon that extends beyond Nablus, to the rest of Palestine,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said, commenting on newly-emerged photos of Gaza fighters wearing the Lions’ Den symbols.

The images were published by The Palestine Chronicle newspaper on Friday, showing members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades fighters brandishing automatic rifles while donning the Lions’ Den emblem.

“The fact that the more experienced Gaza Resistance seeks inspiration from the newly-emerged West Bank group tells volumes about the more inclusive identity of armed Resistance in Palestine, which has only emerged in recent years, especially following the Unity Intifada of May 2021”.

Hamas is not the only group that has declared support for the Lions’ Den. The Fatah armed factions, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and other Islamic and national armed groups, have done the same.

“Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has recently declared that the group is constituted of roughly 30 members or so, but he couldn’t be more wrong,” Baroud added. “Those who understand the history of Palestinian Resistance know that the Lions’ Den is the start of something much bigger and that an armed Palestinian rebellion in the entirety of Palestine is now imminent.”

(Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)