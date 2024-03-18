Ramadan Festivity at a Displacement Camp in Gaza – PHOTOS & VIDEO

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

“The Israelis have destroyed everything in our area. They left nothing, not a human or a stone or a tree, animal or bird.” – Osama Mazin Shurrab

This Palestinian man does not wish to spend the rest of the holy month of Ramadan in his own home in northern Gaza, simply because his house was destroyed in an Israeli strike.

But, at least, Osama Mazin Shurrab wants to spend Ramadan near the ruins of his home, in fact, the ruins of the entire neighborhood.

“I wish to be able to spend the rest of Ramadan with my family in the area where we lived, not in our homes because they have been destroyed but at least, I want us to live in the areas where we grew up with our neighbors and friends, and our loved ones,” Shurrab told The Palestine Chronicle.

“The Israelis have destroyed everything in our area. They left nothing, not a human or a stone or a tree, animal or bird. My beautiful city of Khan Yunis has been destroyed by this vile occupation,” he added.

Shurrab told us that last year, he made Ramadan very special and festive for his children, but this year, he could not do the same because of the war and the displacement.

“So, I decided to recreate the festive environment, even if it is not the same,” he said. “I wanted to bring joy to my family and to everyone around us.”

“We made people happy,” Shurrab continued. “They are starving and desperate because of the war and the famine, but I believe that everyone is able to do something. We even managed to make Qatayef (a special Ramadan dessert – PC).”

The Palestine Chronicle followed Shurrab to his tent, where he led the evening prayers for his family, as his tent continued to emanate colorful lights throughout the entire refugee camp.

This Palestinian man does not wish to spend the rest of the holy month of Ramadan in his own home in northern Gaza simply because his house was destroyed in an Israeli strike. But, at least, Osama Mazin Shurrab wants to spend Ramadan near the ruins of his home, in fact the… pic.twitter.com/lOUFfmShoo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)