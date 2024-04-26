Itamar Ben-Gvir Injured in Car Accident – Developing Story

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to KAN, Ben-Gvir’s car ran a red light, causing a traffic accident that led to the vehicle’s overturning.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was injured in a car accident on Friday in the city of Ramla, near the site of an alleged stabbing operation.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said that Ben-Gvir was slightly injured, while Channel 12 reported that the injury was between minor and moderate.

Palestinian sources in the Resistance News Network, however, have claimed that the far-right Israeli politician’s injuries are serious.

Israeli media further reported, citing Ben-Gvir’s office, that the minister’s daughter, his guard, and his driver were also injured in the accident.

Ben-Gvir was transferred to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, near Tel Aviv to receive treatment.

A stabbing operation had allegedly been carried out soon before the accident in the city of Ramla, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media said that a Jewish settler was seriously injured in the attack and the suspect was killed by Israeli forces.

Who is Itamar Ben-Gvir?

Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has been Israel’s security minister for over a year now.

Ben-Gvir had a long track record of racism against Palestinians prior to becoming one of the most powerful men in Israeli politics.

He also had a lengthy criminal record, having picked up over 50 charges for everything from supporting a terrorist group to inciting racism.

A trained lawyer, leader of the Oztma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party went from being a fringe activist living in one of the most extreme illegal settlements in the West Bank, to being in the position of overseeing the Israeli border police of the occupied territory and creating a state-funded ultra-nationalist militia; the National Guard.

Israel’s infamous national security minister openly advocates for ethnically cleansing Palestinians from the territories Israel occupied in June of 1967.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, Ben-Gvir has advocated to continue the war at all costs.

(The Palestine Chronicle)