Abdallah is Free: Suffering and Survival under Israeli Occupation

By Tamar Fleishman

Abdallah’s recent release after a year in Israeli custody underscores the harsh realities faced by Palestinians in detention.

Abdallah has been recently released after spending a year in an Israeli military prison, during which the reasons for his detention, as well as its duration, were kept a secret.

I was told by mutual acquaintances that he was freed a week ago but was in terrible condition.

Upon his release, he was immediately hospitalized in Ramallah. Israel had been reluctant to release him, but due to his severe illness and the fear that he might die in prison, they had no choice but to set him free.

He is now 40 kilos lighter than before, a direct consequence of the harsh conditions imposed by former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who vowed to starve prisoners and has followed through on that promise.

According to reports, all prisoners in that facility are suffering from starvation.

Although Abdallah’s story is a deeply personal one, it highlights the broader reality faced by many thousands still incarcerated under similar conditions.

It reflects a society controlled by force, a generation growing up under oppression and humiliation, with little hope for the future or opportunities for free elections.

I am worried about Abdallah, both because he is a dear friend and also because of the dire circumstances that shaped his life. His suffering is a tragic reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by so many other Palestinians in this context.

From Dreamer to Prisoner

I first became friends with Abdallah when he was a bright and ambitious high school student. He had great dreams and aspirations.

He and his cousin, eager to escape the burdens of the Israeli occupation, earned scholarships to study at a university in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But as the saying goes, man plans and God laughs.

The night before their departure, Israeli occupation soldiers raided his cousin’s home, detaining him on false charges of possessing a rifle. Despite an exhaustive search, no weapon was found. Nonetheless, he was detained and interrogated for 62 days.

When he was finally released, there were no charges or restrictions, but it was too late to pursue their dreams in Malaysia, and their plans were dashed.

Abdallah then turned to selling fruit to support his family. Over the years, he worked tirelessly, married, and attended courses in computer science and English in Ramallah, all while deepening his faith and spirituality.

Despite the hardships, Abdallah maintained a positive spirit, always accepting others with a smile and generosity.

Several times, Israeli authorities confiscated his fruit stand and its equipment, citing his lack of trading permit, which he was never able to obtain due to his residency status in the Jerusalem municipal area. The stand was also located on land the city allegedly planned to develop, though the road was never paved.

But Abdallah never gave up—each time, he rebuilt and started again. That was until over a year ago.

I first heard of his arrest from his father, an elderly, ill man.

“They took him as a bargaining chip,” he said, and had no idea why his son was taken or when he would return.

Now, Abdallah is free. Or at least, he should be. He is trapped in a frail, sick body, haunted by the memories of the torture he endured in prison.

(The Palestine Chronicle)