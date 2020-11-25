Gantz: Israel is Ready for Settlement with Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the occupation state is willing to reach a settlement with Hamas and improve conditions for the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In a tweet, Gantz wrote:

“I met this evening with the UN envoy Mladenov, and thanked him for his contribution to the resumption of security and civilian coordination with the Palestinians.”

I stressed that the State of Israel is prepared to arrive at a solution and contribute to improved conditions for the residents of Gaza, if we can arrive at an understanding on long-term quiet and to the return of our boys. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 23, 2020

Gantz added, in his tweet, on Monday evening, that he told the UN envoy that “Israel is ready to reach a settlement and improve the conditions of the residents of Gaza Strip if we reach understandings on a long-term truce and returning our sons [Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza] home.”

Hamas did not provide a response.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

Earlier this week, the WHO warned that Gaza’s healthcare system is near collapse as a result of Israel’s stifling siege and the rise in coronavirus cases.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)