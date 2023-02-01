By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Russian government threatened on Wednesday a retaliatory military act targeting any weapon shipments, shall Israel deliver weapons to Ukraine.

The outright threat followed comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is studying the matter – of sending weapons to Ukraine.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday that regarding the delivery of weapons shipments to Ukraine, Moscow does not classify countries based on geography, reasserting that all countries that give weapons to Ukraine must understand that these weapons will be legitimate targets from Russian forces.

In his CNN interview, the right-wing Israeli Prime Minister said that he is studying the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine, while also offering to play the role of the mediator in the conflict.

When Netanyahu was asked specifically whether Israel will be able to provide Iron Dome technology to Kyiv, Netanyahu answered that he will surely study this matter.

(PC, AlJazeera.net)